Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 122,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $417,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $208.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.28. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

