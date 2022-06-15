Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($33.33) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.63) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €20.62 ($21.48) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.37 and a 200 day moving average of €30.82. Uniper has a 12 month low of €16.05 ($16.72) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($44.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

