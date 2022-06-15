United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345,274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $362,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,309,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,762,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $174.16 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

