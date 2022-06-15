Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $133.87.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 2,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

