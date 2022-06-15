Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $189.83

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $189.83 and last traded at $190.17, with a volume of 33502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.99 and its 200 day moving average is $221.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

