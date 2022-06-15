Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Head-To-Head Review

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 255.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 12.72% 3.22% 2.40% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Woodside Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 10.99 $57.94 million $1.05 31.52 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.15 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viper Energy Partners and Woodside Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 Woodside Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $36.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Woodside Energy Group has a consensus target price of $21.28, indicating a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Woodside Energy Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

