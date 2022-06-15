Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) versus Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Financial Contrast

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and Volta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75%

Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, indicating that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wallbox and Volta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $84.68 million 17.16 -$264.75 million N/A N/A Volta $32.31 million 8.12 -$276.60 million N/A N/A

Wallbox has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wallbox and Volta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86 Volta 1 4 3 0 2.25

Wallbox currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 93.33%. Volta has a consensus target price of $6.81, indicating a potential upside of 333.92%. Given Volta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volta is more favorable than Wallbox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Volta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wallbox beats Volta on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

