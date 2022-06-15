Wedbush Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $70.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $146.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,884,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

