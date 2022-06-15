Wedbush Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $70.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $146.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,884,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
