Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAFGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,908.33.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.