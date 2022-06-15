Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,908.33.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

