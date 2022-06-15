Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

