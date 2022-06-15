Xponential Fitness (XPOF) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Xponential Fitness to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million $26.98 million -3.00 Xponential Fitness Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 6.81

Xponential Fitness’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness. Xponential Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xponential Fitness and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 Xponential Fitness Competitors 99 747 1667 40 2.65

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 77.25%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 62.84%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness -17.11% -24.68% 13.70% Xponential Fitness Competitors -151.91% -80.01% -26.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.