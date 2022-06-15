Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Downgraded by TheStreet

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ZEPP opened at $1.95 on Monday. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

