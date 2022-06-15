Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Downgraded by TheStreet

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ZEPP opened at $1.95 on Monday. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.
About Zepp Health (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.
