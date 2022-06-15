Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $155.91 and last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 9032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.49.

Specifically, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

