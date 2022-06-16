1,000 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

