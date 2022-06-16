1,058 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. CrowdStrike makes up 0.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $66,061,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,573,555 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $164.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -208.04 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

