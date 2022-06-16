11,325 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

Shares of META stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $161.36 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

