1,217 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $199.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.65. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $249.72.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

