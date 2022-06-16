13,392 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000. Home Depot comprises about 4.5% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $275.47 and a one year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.26. The stock has a market cap of $287.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

