1,634 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.5% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.36 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

