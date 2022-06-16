1,715 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.