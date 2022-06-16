181 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $487.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.49 and a 200-day moving average of $538.49. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.37 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

