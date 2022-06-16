1,946 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

INFY opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

