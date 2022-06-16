2,003 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,003 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VMware by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,541 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

