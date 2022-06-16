20,483 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

