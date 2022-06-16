21,020 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,020 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,069,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

MSFT opened at $251.76 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

