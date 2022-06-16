2,396 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.37 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

