2,480 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $1,638,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

