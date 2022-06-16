250 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $218.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.92 and a 200-day moving average of $254.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.22 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

