2,500 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

