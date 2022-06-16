2,533 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

