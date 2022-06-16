2,563 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $413.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,410 shares of company stock valued at $54,666,204. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

