271 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,345.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,622.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.