2,712 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

