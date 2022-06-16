28,568 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,177,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TransDigm Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.43.

NYSE:TDG opened at $547.79 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $522.13 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.97. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

