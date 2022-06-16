32,046 Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. KB Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SandRidge Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 123,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE SD opened at $22.04 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $809.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.38.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

