3,240 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $164.26 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.