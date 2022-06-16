331,932 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by BSN Capital Partners Ltd

BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 331,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $51,413,000. Walt Disney comprises about 3.3% of BSN Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

