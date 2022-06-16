3,429 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $447.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.