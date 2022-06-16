360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 5.1% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.20. 1,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,110,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

