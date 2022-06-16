360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) versus Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Critical Contrast

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 360 DigiTech and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus target price of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 83.53%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 166.15%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.61 billion 0.94 $901.88 million $5.46 2.96 Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.75 -$9.42 million ($0.67) -9.63

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 360 DigiTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

360 DigiTech pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. 360 DigiTech pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 32.31% 38.66% 17.45% Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07%

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. It also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. The company serves consumers, and micro- and small-business owners. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

