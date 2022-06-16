4,000 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Apple comprises about 2.0% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

