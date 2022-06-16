734 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

DVY stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

