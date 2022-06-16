7,706 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $232.78 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

