80 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,353.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,627.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

