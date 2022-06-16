8,057 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,727,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.