8,139 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

