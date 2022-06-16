8,955 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

