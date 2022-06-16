Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $281.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.20. Accenture has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.