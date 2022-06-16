Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

NYSE:ACN opened at $281.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.20. Accenture has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Accenture by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 71,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,015,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

