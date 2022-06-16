Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,616,517,000 after purchasing an additional 301,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,702,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,935,996,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.36 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

